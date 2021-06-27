QS Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Flowers Foods worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

