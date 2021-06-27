QS Investors LLC Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 30,539 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.08, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

