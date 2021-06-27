QS Investors LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 468.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,518,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $228.60 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.