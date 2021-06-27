Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 67,873 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 548.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,873 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,919,000 after buying an additional 672,728 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Livent by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after buying an additional 4,257,129 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Livent by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after buying an additional 285,839 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Livent by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after buying an additional 1,138,660 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Livent by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,537,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -150.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

