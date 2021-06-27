Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 4,706 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Pool by 35.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $455.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $259.31 and a 52-week high of $464.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $431.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.29.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

