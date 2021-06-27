Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 139.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 70.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $99.79 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.