Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3,496.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Unilever by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.