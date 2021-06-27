Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 25,402 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

