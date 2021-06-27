Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 26,950 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Southern Copper by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Southern Copper by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

