Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Shares of H opened at $81.09 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.