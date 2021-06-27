Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.68 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $305,321,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $393.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.72 and a 52 week high of $393.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

