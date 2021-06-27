Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.81 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,159 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 567,997 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,503,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 95,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $240.55 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $241.74. The company has a market cap of $119.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.76.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.39.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

