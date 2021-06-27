Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 15,250 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 86.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 23,541.7% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 588.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $157,279.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,629. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

