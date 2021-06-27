Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 3,941 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total value of $167,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total transaction of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,458,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,557 shares of company stock worth $6,396,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

NYSE W opened at $321.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.17. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $193.69 and a one year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.