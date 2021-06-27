Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.

NYSE:RACE opened at $204.22 on Friday. Ferrari has a one year low of $168.09 and a one year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

