Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $83,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,657,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,829,829.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,535 shares of company stock valued at $694,431 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,477,000 after purchasing an additional 236,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,931,000 after purchasing an additional 698,488 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,777,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,409,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. 2,826,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,987. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

