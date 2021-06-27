Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. Rackspace Technology posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and sold 59,326 shares valued at $1,165,229. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,715,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 213,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,196,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,275. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of -14.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.54.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

