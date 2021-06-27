Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Rackspace Technology news, COO Subroto Mukerji bought 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $75,231.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,818.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and sold 59,326 shares worth $1,165,229. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXT opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

