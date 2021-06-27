RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

RADA opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $591.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.00. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

