Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 172.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $2,382,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Crown by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $102.30 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

