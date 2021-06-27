Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after purchasing an additional 257,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,480,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 471,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $135.26 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

