Railway Pension Investments Ltd Invests $669,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,525,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after acquiring an additional 597,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,154,000 after acquiring an additional 292,799 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after acquiring an additional 283,094 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW stock opened at $196.71 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.63 and a 52-week high of $197.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,274 shares of company stock worth $7,288,647 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

