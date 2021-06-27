Rainicorn (RAINI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,920.00

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $4,920.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00043265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00107562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00162684 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,786.35 or 1.00121830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002878 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

