Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 1,260 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.17% of Cintas worth $60,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,109,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cintas by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,536,000 after acquiring an additional 207,605 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cintas by 2,576.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 154,436 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $378.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $254.07 and a 12 month high of $379.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

