Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 18,744 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $38,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

