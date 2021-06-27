Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 222,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $74,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,116,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after buying an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $359.27 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $198.81 and a one year high of $383.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

