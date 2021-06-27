Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 111.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,577,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 830,268 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $104,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

Shares of APH opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

