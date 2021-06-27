Rathbone Brothers plc Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 502,061 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,328,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

PulteGroup stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

