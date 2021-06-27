Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

RTLR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 127,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,243. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 246,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 601,417 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 59,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

