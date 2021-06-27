Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Ready Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

RC stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.68.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

