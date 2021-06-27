Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Equities researchers at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Redburn Partners’ price objective points to a potential downside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

VZ has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

