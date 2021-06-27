ReddCoin (RDD) Market Cap Tops $57.33 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $57.33 million and approximately $26,857.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,442.23 or 1.00019206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028984 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.57 or 0.00363578 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00368874 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.68 or 0.00707872 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00053243 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003641 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

