Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 634,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $47,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after purchasing an additional 585,072 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $10,381,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter.

FMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $84.60 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $86.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.5771 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

