Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,132,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $54,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,303,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,607,000 after buying an additional 312,606 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 674,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after buying an additional 308,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 418,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after buying an additional 304,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRL opened at $47.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.