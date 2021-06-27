Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,078,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 415,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.44% of PGT Innovations worth $52,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 57,013 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

PGTI stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $28.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

