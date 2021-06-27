Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,636 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.69% of Repare Therapeutics worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 184,450 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $46,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 3,770 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $132,063.10. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,135,539. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of RPTX opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -8.79. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

