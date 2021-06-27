Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 53.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

