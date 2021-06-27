Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.02

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and traded as high as $32.18. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 1,431,376 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.02.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

