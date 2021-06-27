Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades Sells 13,425 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $869,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25.

NYSE RVLV opened at $69.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.61. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.65.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

