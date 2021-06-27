RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Director John B. Williamson III Purchases 1,000 Shares

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Director John B. Williamson III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $22,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.54. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Analysts expect that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

