Rikoon Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Rikoon Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.91. 1,446,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,170. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

