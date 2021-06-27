Rikoon Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,723 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2,761.6% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,933 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,883 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,312,388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $278,056,000 after buying an additional 51,017 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $724,048.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 10,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,888.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,192 shares of company stock worth $63,081,699. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,409,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

