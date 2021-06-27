Rikoon Group LLC Sells 204 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rikoon Group LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NIKE by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

NYSE:NKE traded up $20.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.35. 46,285,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,467. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.42. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.57 and a one year high of $154.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.