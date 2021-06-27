Rikoon Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rikoon Group LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Stryker by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Stryker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $263.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,544,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,731. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $172.35 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.