RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Announces Dividend of $0.79

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7882 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

RIOCF stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIOCF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.35.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

