Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $286.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s current price.
ROK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.
Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $285.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.02. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $202.90 and a one year high of $289.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
