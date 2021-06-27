Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $286.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s current price.

ROK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $285.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.02. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $202.90 and a one year high of $289.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.