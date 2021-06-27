Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

RSI traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.93. 180,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,514. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$613.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of C$4.55 and a 1 year high of C$5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$215.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RSI shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities downgraded Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

