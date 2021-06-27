Ronald C. Whitaker Sells 4,000 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Ronald C. Whitaker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $340,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:RGR opened at $86.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

RGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,920,000 after acquiring an additional 31,996 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

