Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,222 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Saia by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $935,319,000 after acquiring an additional 57,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Saia by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,064 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Saia by 1,093.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after acquiring an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Saia by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after acquiring an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Saia by 999.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,765,000 after acquiring an additional 487,941 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $211.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.29 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

