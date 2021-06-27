Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of MYR Group worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after acquiring an additional 208,023 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 99,568 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 102,136 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $405,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,425 shares of company stock worth $3,940,583. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $92.00.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

